Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.11. 382,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,693. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

