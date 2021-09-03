Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

FELE stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $972,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 120.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

