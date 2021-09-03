Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 590,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,777,090. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

