Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 11,288 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,724 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $448,088.60.

On Friday, August 27th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $416,666.60.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

