Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells $558,472.20 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,724 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $448,088.60.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $416,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $528,386.76.

Shares of FDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

