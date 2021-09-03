frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FTDR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

