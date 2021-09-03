FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.28. FTC Solar shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

