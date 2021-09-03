fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $29.73

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.73, but opened at $31.05. fuboTV shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 22,425 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.