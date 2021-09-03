FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.76

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.76 and last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 9281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

