FY2021 EPS Estimates for Edesa Biotech, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 153.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 44,803 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

