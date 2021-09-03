G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.