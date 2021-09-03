G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

GIII opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

