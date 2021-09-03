Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Issue $0.09 Semi-Annual Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.96 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

