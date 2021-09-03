Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $184.42. 217,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.54. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -302.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

