Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 80 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $376.26. 7,508,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average of $321.85. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

