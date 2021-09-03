Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $9.98 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,275,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY remained flat at $$86.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

