Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 743,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.