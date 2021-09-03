GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $25.71 million and approximately $161,473.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00410744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,578,330 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.