Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Cap of $8.06 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $193,969.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00129530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.99 or 0.00804498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047031 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

