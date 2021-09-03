Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of GEGYY stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.62. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genel Energy (GEGYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.