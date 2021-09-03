General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $202.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.