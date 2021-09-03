Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.
GCO stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. Genesco has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
