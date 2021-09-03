Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. Genesco has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genesco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Genesco worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

