Geneva Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 564,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,338,670. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

