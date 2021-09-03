Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

A stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

