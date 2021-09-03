Geneva Partners LLC Sells 24,524 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,466 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,524 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 2.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after buying an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Halliburton by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,616 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,631 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 185,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,310. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

