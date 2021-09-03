Geneva Partners LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 541,720 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,785,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE:BBN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.