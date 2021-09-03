Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.85%.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
