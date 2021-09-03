Gladius Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 689,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,849,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

