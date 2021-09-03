GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,476.20 ($19.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £74.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,446.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,363.04. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

