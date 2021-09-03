GLG Corp Ltd (ASX:GLE) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

GLG Corp Ltd (ASX:GLE) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0137 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51.
