Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 11.69% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAS stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.