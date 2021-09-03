Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.76% of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of TFLT opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.