GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0522 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $937,736.86 and approximately $14,102.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,189.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.39 or 0.07823122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.20 or 0.00418818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $714.68 or 0.01423971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00139894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00593551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.59 or 0.00612866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00350520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005868 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

