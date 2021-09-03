GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0522 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $937,736.86 and approximately $14,102.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,189.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.39 or 0.07823122 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.20 or 0.00418818 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $714.68 or 0.01423971 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00139894 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00593551 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.59 or 0.00612866 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00350520 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005868 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “
