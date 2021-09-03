Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90. 369,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,807,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 359.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 96.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

