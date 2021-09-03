Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.00.

GLOB traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.11. 224,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $332.60.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

