Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

GMED stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

