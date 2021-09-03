GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.13.

Get GMS alerts:

NYSE GMS opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in GMS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in GMS by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.