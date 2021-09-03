GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. 2,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in GMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GMS by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of GMS by 105,616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.