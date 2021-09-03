Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.70 on Friday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gold Resource by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 132,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Resource by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other.

