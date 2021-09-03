Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Lowered to $1.03 at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from $1.07 to $1.03 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

AUMN opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

