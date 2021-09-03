Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS GRMC opened at $0.04 on Friday. Goldrich Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Goldrich Mining alerts:

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.