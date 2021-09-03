Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS GRMC opened at $0.04 on Friday. Goldrich Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About Goldrich Mining
