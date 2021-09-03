Golff Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Golff has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Golff coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

