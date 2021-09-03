GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Update

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 16,120,000 shares. Approximately 30.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,171,420.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,055 shares of company stock worth $50,424,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GoodRx by 185.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

