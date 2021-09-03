Grainger (LON:GRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $323.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 323 ($4.22), with a volume of 46449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.40 ($4.17).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

