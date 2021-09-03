Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 345,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

LOPE stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

