GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $15,721.05 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,721.05 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00131459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00155224 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.63 or 0.07848474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,304.38 or 0.99911259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.29 or 0.00818869 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,241,731 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

