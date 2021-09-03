Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. 16,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $735.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

