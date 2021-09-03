Gregory A. Mckelvey Sells 15,000 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FOSL stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.90 million, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.87. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after buying an additional 577,697 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fossil Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 358,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 606,936 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.