Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greif to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

GEF opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Greif has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

