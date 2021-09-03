Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $65.92 on Friday. Greif has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Greif by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Greif by 4.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.